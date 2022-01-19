Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $480,404.96 and $61.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,212.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00880165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.19 or 0.00258675 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00026410 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003886 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

