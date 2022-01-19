Commerce Bank Has $180,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

