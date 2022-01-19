Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.30 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBK. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.50 ($7.38).

ETR:CBK opened at €7.38 ($8.39) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.19. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a one year high of €7.97 ($9.06).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

