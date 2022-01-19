Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 961.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $51.28.

