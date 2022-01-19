Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $203,000 Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Camtek by 13.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

