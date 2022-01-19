Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,077 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $166.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.66 and its 200 day moving average is $175.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,514.77 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

