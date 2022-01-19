Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.