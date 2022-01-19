Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,057 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Trimble by 6.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 46.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after acquiring an additional 402,116 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Trimble by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Trimble by 6.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 891,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 53,880 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

