Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 15,001 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 57.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Avangrid stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

