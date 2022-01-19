Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $211.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

