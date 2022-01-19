Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of TTEK opened at $144.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.32. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

