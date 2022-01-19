Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 13.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Itron by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after buying an additional 267,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 79.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,166,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.33 and a beta of 1.19. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

