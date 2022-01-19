Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.96 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Horizon by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 43.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

