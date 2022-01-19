Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 493 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 7.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 30.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 129.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,098 shares of company stock worth $2,483,063. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.