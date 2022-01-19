Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $35.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. 399,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,666. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $35.57.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

