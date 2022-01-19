Comparing Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) & Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brother Industries and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $5.74 billion 0.89 $222.92 million $2.50 15.63 Absolute Software $120.78 million 3.29 $3.73 million ($0.13) -60.53

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software. Absolute Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brother Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brother Industries and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brother Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 Absolute Software 0 3 3 0 2.50

Absolute Software has a consensus target price of $17.70, suggesting a potential upside of 124.90%. Given Absolute Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than Brother Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Brother Industries and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries 5.40% 7.08% 4.58% Absolute Software -4.73% N/A N/A

Dividends

Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Brother Industries pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Absolute Software pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Absolute Software is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Brother Industries has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brother Industries beats Absolute Software on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others. The Printing and Solutions Business segment offers printers, all-in-ones, fax machines, and electronic stationeries. The Personal and Home Business segment composes of sewing products, which include home sewing and embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment supplies industrial sewing machines, garment printers, reducers, gears, and machine tools. The Network and Contents Business segment provides karaoke systems, content-delivery systems, and content services. The Domino Business segment offers coding, marking, and digital printing equipment. The Others segment engages in the sale and leasing of real estate. The company was founded by Kanekichi Yasui in April 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

