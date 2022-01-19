Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 250 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

