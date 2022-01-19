Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.27

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $81,157.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.38 or 0.99852383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00090954 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00308825 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.54 or 0.00424197 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00158282 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008866 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006678 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,341,913 coins and its circulating supply is 11,558,719 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

