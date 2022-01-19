Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.
Shares of CNXC traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,292. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $191.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.18.
In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
