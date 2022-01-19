Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Shares of CNXC traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,292. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $191.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.18.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concentrix stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

