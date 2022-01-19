Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Shares of CNXC stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.99. 7,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Concentrix has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $191.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concentrix stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

