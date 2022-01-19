Concord Wealth Partners Sells 15,243 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

AAPL opened at $169.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

