Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $577,000.

Shares of SPAB opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

