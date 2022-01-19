Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,980 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $99,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walt Disney by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.60. 96,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,942,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average is $168.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $275.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

