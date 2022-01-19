Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142,460 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $121,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 79,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -311.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

