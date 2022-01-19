Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters makes up about 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of Thomson Reuters worth $235,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,180. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

