Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 399,970 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $82,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 70,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,070,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

