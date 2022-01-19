Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $50.99 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3,578.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,594 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of JD.com worth $50,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JD.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.94. 116,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,103,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

