Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 49,650 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,650 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.73% of CAE worth $69,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CAE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 216,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CAE by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. 727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

