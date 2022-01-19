Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.2 days.

CNSWF opened at $1,680.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,200.45 and a 12 month high of $1,919.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,746.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,694.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNSWF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,458.33.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

