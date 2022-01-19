Contrasting Generex Biotechnology (GNBT) and The Competition

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS: GNBT) is one of 921 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Generex Biotechnology to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million -$33.33 million -0.11 Generex Biotechnology Competitors $1.74 billion $129.07 million 0.21

Generex Biotechnology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Generex Biotechnology. Generex Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 388% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology’s peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Generex Biotechnology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Generex Biotechnology Competitors 5381 19646 42035 811 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.41%. Given Generex Biotechnology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generex Biotechnology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A -46.13% Generex Biotechnology Competitors -4,240.29% -124.21% -13.79%

Summary

Generex Biotechnology peers beat Generex Biotechnology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care. The company was founded by Rose C. Perri on September 4, 1997 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

