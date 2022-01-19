Contrasting Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) & Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Sun Country Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.00 -$387.77 million N/A N/A Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 3.71 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A Sun Country Airlines 12.54% 1.35% 0.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Thai Airways International Public and Sun Country Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Country Airlines 0 1 7 0 2.88

Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.23%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Thai Airways International Public on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Airways International Public

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

