Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.75

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.76. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 64,612 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

