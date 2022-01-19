Cornichon Price Tops $0.0777 on Major Exchanges (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $1,555.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00059138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.28 or 0.07418430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,770.94 or 0.99950729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,848,859 coins and its circulating supply is 15,607,011 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.