Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after buying an additional 5,527,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 710,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after buying an additional 642,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,881,000 after buying an additional 611,575 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

