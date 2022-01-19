Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Down 31.2% in December

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 324,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $110,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRVS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 11,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,537. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

