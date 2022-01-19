Cqs Us LLC Invests $16.20 Million in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Cqs Us LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 44.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 71,760 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in IHS Markit by 28.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in IHS Markit by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

NYSE INFO opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

