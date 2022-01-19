Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a 200 day moving average of $136.35. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

