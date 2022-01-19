Creative Planning Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Creative Planning raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,780,000 after buying an additional 1,445,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,222 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

