Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.65.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

