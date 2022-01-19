Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) vs. Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Critical Contrast

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -442.91% N/A -152.38% Endeavor Group -7.83% 5.56% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Creek Road Miners and Endeavor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavor Group 0 4 8 0 2.67

Endeavor Group has a consensus target price of 35.42, suggesting a potential upside of 16.35%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Endeavor Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $4.52 million 3.09 -$1.94 million ($1.16) -1.77 Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 6.66 -$654.93 million N/A N/A

Creek Road Miners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavor Group.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Creek Road Miners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

