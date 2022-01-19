Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWEGF shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CWEGF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 77,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,936. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

