Critical Review: Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Central Japan Railway and Schneider Electric S.E., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Japan Railway 0 1 0 0 2.00 Schneider Electric S.E. 0 5 8 0 2.62

Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus price target of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 397.93%. Given Schneider Electric S.E.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Schneider Electric S.E. is more favorable than Central Japan Railway.

Profitability

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Schneider Electric S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Japan Railway -15.20% -3.62% -1.40% Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Schneider Electric S.E.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Japan Railway $7.77 billion 3.40 -$1.89 billion ($0.62) -20.66 Schneider Electric S.E. $28.74 billion 3.58 $2.43 billion N/A N/A

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Central Japan Railway.

Dividends

Central Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Central Japan Railway pays out -12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats Central Japan Railway on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co. engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains. The Real Estate segment engages in the development of commercial facilities in stations and areas under elevated track columns. The Others segment manages hotels at major stations, travel business and advertising agencies. It also manufactures rolling stock and maintains, inspects and repairs railway facilities. The company was founded on April 1, 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure. The Industrial Automation segment comprises industrial automation and industrial control activities, across discrete, process, and hybrid industries. The company was founded by Adolphe Schneider and Joseph-Eugène Schneider in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

