Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 133.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,979,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 727.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 327,533 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.06. 11,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

