Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.44 million.

Shares of CCRN traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. 10,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,619. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

