CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Truist Financial

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.18.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $245.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.88 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

