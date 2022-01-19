Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Crown by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

