Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 708,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,444.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLDF opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Crown Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

