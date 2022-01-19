Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,751 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 142,777 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 641,717 shares of company stock valued at $48,270,373. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

