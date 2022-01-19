CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.16

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.16 and traded as low as C$16.88. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.96, with a volume of 85,423 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.71%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

