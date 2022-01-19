Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $166,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

